Iran rejects US demand for inspection of its military sites

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran has dismissed a top U.S. diplomat's demand for the inspection of Iranian military sites by the U.N. nuclear watchdog, shrugging off comments by America's ambassador to the U.N. as only a "dream."

Iran's government spokesman Mohammad Bagher Nobakht told reporters that the demand by Ambassador Nikki Haley wasn't worth any attention. Iran will not accept any inspection of its sites and "especially our military sites."

He says the sites and all information about them are "classified." Iranian state TV broadcast his Nobakht's remarks.