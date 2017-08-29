Iraqi military: IS puts up tough resistance outside Tal Afar

BAGHDAD — An Iraqi military spokesman says Islamic State militants are putting up tough resistance in a small area outside the newly liberate town of Tal Afar.

The spokesman for the Joint Military Command, Brig. Gen Yahya Rasool, says the military launched a series of heavy airstrikes and artillery since early morning Tuesday on the militants' positions in al-Ayadia district, about 10 kilometres (6 miles) northwest of Tal Afar.

In a separate statement, the military says the troops have entered the district, without giving details.