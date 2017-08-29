Israel lawmakers visit Jerusalem holy site after 2-year halt
JERUSALEM — Two Israeli lawmakers have visited a contested Jerusalem holy site for the first time in two years.
Tuesday's visit, which passed peacefully, was meant to test the waters as Benjamin Netanyahu's government mulls whether to allow such visits to resume. They were banned in late 2015 for fear of sparking tensions.
The site — known to Jews as the Temple Mount and to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary — is considered the holiest place in Judaism and the third holiest in Islam.