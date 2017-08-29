Kenya: Electoral body defies court in presidential petition
NAIROBI, Kenya — Kenya's opposition says the country's electoral commission has declined to give it access to its servers even after an order to do so from the Supreme Court.
The leader of the opposition coalition, Raila Odinga, is challenging the re-election this month of President Uhuru Kenyatta, arguing that 54
Odinga's spokesman Dennis Onyango said Tuesday that its information technology experts had been denied "read only" access to the electoral commission servers and to the equipment that transmitted the results from polling
Onyango said the electoral commission instead has only offered the opposition the printed logs from its servers.
Odinga says he believes hackers infiltrated the electoral commission servers and broadcast results in Kenyatta's