Markets Right Now: Stocks dip after North Korea missile test
NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
9:30 a.m.
Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street Tuesday led by drops in materials companies and banks, as investors were rattled by the launch of a North Korean missile that flew over Japan and fell into the Pacific Ocean.
Traditional safe haven investments were in demand including gold, which jumped $13.80 an ounce to $1,329.
Retailers also traded lower. Best Buy fell 8.8
The Standard & Poor's 500 index slid 11 points, or 0.4
The Dow Jones industrial average lost 100 points, or 0.5