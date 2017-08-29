Markets Right Now: Stocks dip after North Korea missile test

NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:30 a.m.

Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street Tuesday led by drops in materials companies and banks, as investors were rattled by the launch of a North Korean missile that flew over Japan and fell into the Pacific Ocean.

Traditional safe haven investments were in demand including gold, which jumped $13.80 an ounce to $1,329.

Defence contractors benefited. Raytheon, Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman each rose more than 1 per cent .

Retailers also traded lower. Best Buy fell 8.8 per cent .

The Standard & Poor's 500 index slid 11 points, or 0.4 per cent , to 2,433.