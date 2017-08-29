Meteorologists gave early warning of Harvey's killer floods
WASHINGTON — Although some officials may say that Hurricane Harvey was worse than expected, the National Hurricane Center was warning about catastrophic flooding about 30 hours before the first rain drops fell.
"This is probably the best forecast slow moving disaster flood event," said meteorologist Ryan Maue with the private WeatherBell Analytics. "I don't know how we could have done any better."
Here's a timeline of warnings from the National Hurricane Center: — The first notice was a bulletin issued by the National Hurricane Center at 10 a.m. CDT Wednesday, Aug. 23, posting hurricane and storm watches for the Texas coast. That alert stated "Rainfall from Harvey could cause life-threatening flooding," forecasting 10 to 15 inches of rain with isolated amounts of 20 inches "over the middle and upper Texas coast and southwest Louisiana through next Tuesday."
— Harvey is upgraded from a tropical depression to a tropical storm at 11 p.m. CDT Wednesday.
—At noon CDT Thursday, Harvey was upgraded to a hurricane.
—Tropical storm force winds reached Corpus Christi by noon CDT Friday.
—Harvey became a major hurricane, a category 3 storm with 120 mph winds, at 2 pm CDT Friday.
—Harvey intensified to a Category 4 hurricane at 6 p.m. CDT Friday, with 130 mph winds. And the first hurricane-force winds were reaching land.
—The Hurricane Center increased its upper forecast for rain at 10 a.m. CDT Sunday, saying that some spots around Houston and Galveston could hit around 50 inches.