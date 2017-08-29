Pedestrian killed after 5-county police chase in Kentucky

The release said the truck's front tires were flattened, the driver lost control in Fayette County and the vehicle rolled over and caught on fire. Troopers removed 38-year-old Nathaniel Harper of Willisburg before the truck became engulfed in flames. Police said the truck hit the pedestrian, who wasn't discovered until the fire was out. The person was pronounced dead at the scene, and the identity hasn't been released pending notification of family.