Retired US Army colonel charged in Haitian bribery scheme

BOSTON — Federal prosecutors have charged a retired U.S. Army colonel with conspiring to bribe Haitian government officials in connection with an $84 million port development project in the impoverished island nation.

The U.S. attorney's office in Boston said Tuesday that 64-year-old Joseph Baptiste, of Fulton, Maryland, was charged with conspiracy to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and to commit money laundering. Baptiste, who is a dentist, is scheduled for an initial appearance in federal court in Maryland later Tuesday.

His lawyer did not immediately respond to a telephone message.