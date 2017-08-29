Rome to reduce night-time water pressure to ease drought
Rome's water utility is planning to reduce water pressure in factories and buildings across the capital in its latest effort to combat the effects of a nationwide drought that has parched reservoirs and wreaked havoc on Italian agriculture.
Acea said the night-time reductions would begin in September, when Romans return en masse from vacation.
Italy has suffered a drought across the country this summer, with 70
Acea said Monday that 1,300 leaks had been repaired.
Italian farm lobby Coldiretti estimates more than 2 billion euros in losses nationwide due to the drought.