NewsAlert:Russian employee of Bombardier pleads not guilty to bribery

Russian employee of Bombardier pleads not guilty to bribery
STOCKHOLM — A Russian employee in the Swedish branch of Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier has pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated bribery.
If found guilty, Evgeny Pavlov, an employee of Bombardier Transportation Sweden AB in Azerbaijan, could face a six-year jail sentence and deportation.
Pavlov has been accused of bribery to win a contract for a
In 2013, Bombardier was part of a consortium awarded a $288 million contract to supply
The trial, which began Tuesday, is one of Sweden's biggest bribery cases to date.