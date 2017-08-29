Tennessee Capitol Commission to take up general bust removal
A
A
Share via Email
NASHVILLE — Republican Gov. Bill Haslam's call to remove a bust of a Confederate cavalry general and early Ku Klux Klan leader Nathan Bedford Forrest from the
The
Haslam first called for the bust's removal after the 2015 slayings of nine black churchgoers in Charleston, South Carolina, and again after this month's deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Forrest amassed a fortune as a plantation owner and slave trader in Memphis before the Civil War. His bust at the