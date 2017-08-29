Testimony under way in multimillionaire Durst's murder case

LOS ANGELES — One of the last people known to have seen writer Susan Berman alive testified that he had suspected her manager in the killing — which prosecutors say was committed by her best friend, real estate multimillionaire Robert Durst.

The Los Angeles Times reports (http://lat.ms/2iBuVoQ ) Richard Markey said that Berman had a "turbulent" relationship with her manager, Nyle Brenner. Markey said that after the killing, Brenner told him he didn't plan to co-operate with authorities.

The testimony Monday came during a hearing in the 74-year-old Durst's murder case.

Prosecutors also plan to question Stewart Altman, who went to high school with Durst.

Durst has pleaded not guilty in the 2000 killing of Berman.