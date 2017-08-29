The Latest: French leader urges tough stance against NKorea

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — The Latest on North Korea firing a missile over Japan (all times local):

7:35 p.m.

French President Emmanuel Macron is calling for a tough international stance against North Korea after its latest missile launch to push it toward negotiations.

In a diplomatic speech in Paris, Macron expressed support for Japan in its concern over the missile fired over Japanese territory Tuesday.

Macron urged "intransigent" policies toward Pyongyang to avoid further escalation, and said France is ready to do "everything possible ... to bring Pyongyang to the table." He did not elaborate.

The North Korean midrange ballistic missile fired Tuesday was designed to carry a nuclear payload and sends a clear message of defiance as Washington and Seoul conduct war games nearby.

___

2 p.m.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he had a 40-minute phone chat with President Donald Trump in which they analyzed North Korea's latest missile launch and what action to take.

Abe said in a statement, "Japan's and the U.S. positions are totally at one."

Both nations were in "total agreement" that an emergency meeting was needed at the U.N. Security Council to step up pressures on North Korea after what he called an unprecedented threat

Abe also said "President Trump expressed his strong commitment to defending Japan, saying he was 100 per cent with Japan as an ally."

Abe reiterated he believes that stepping up pressure on North Korea is needed.

___

12:30 p.m.

Indonesia, one of the few nations to have decades of cordial relations with North Korea, has condemned its launch of a missile that flew over Japan. The Philippines, this year's chairman of meetings of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations, has also expressed grave concern, urging Pyongyang to halt such provocative actions.

Indonesia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs says the missile test is inconsistent with North Korea's international obligations. It urged North Korea to abide by U.N. resolutions condemning its ballistic missile launches and nuclear weapons development.

"Stability on the Korean peninsula is very important," the ministry says.

Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter S. Cayetano called on North Korea to halt provocative actions.

Cayetano said ASEAN and the Philippines as its chair this year remain committed to peaceful resolution of conflict but that "provocations such as this latest missile launch should stop to help us put in place an environment that would be conducive to dialogue."

___

11:45 a.m.

South Korea has released footage of its own missile tests it says were conducted last week in a response to the latest North Korean missile launch.

The South Korean military said Tuesday it conducted three flight tests of two types of new missiles with ranges of 800 kilometres (497 miles) and 500 kilometres (310 miles) on Aug. 24 and that the missiles were close to being operationally deployed.

The military released footage of the tests of the longer-range missile that showed the missile being fired from a truck-mounted launcher and hitting a land-based target.

South Korea hasn't officially named the missile yet, but it is tentatively called the Hyunmoo-2C.

The missile is considered a key component to the so-called "kill chain" pre-emptive strike capability the South is pursuing to cope with the North's growing nuclear and missile threat.

___

10:50 a.m.

Residents on the northernmost Japanese island of Hokkaido were warned of a North Korean missile launch by a "J-Alert" on their cellphones, with loud alarms and an email that told people to stay indoors.

The system also is designed to kick in an automated voice repeating the warnings on area loudspeakers.

Hironori Matsuura, an official in the coastal town of Erimo, said the phone alarm worked but not the 50 speakers in the town.

Matsuura said people were stunned as this is the first time a North Korea missile is believed to have flown over Hokkaido. The town, which has about 4,800 residents, is checking on what went wrong with the speaker system.

"We all woke up," he said. "But there are no reports of any damage, and no one had to evacuate."

Hokkaido prefectural official Hirofumi Tsujii said J-Alert was set off throughout the prefecture, and officials were checking on malfunction reports.

___

10:30 a.m.

South Korea says its air force conducted a live-fire drill in response to the latest North Korean missile launch.

Seoul's presidential spokesman Park Su-hyun said Tuesday that four F-15 fighters dropped eight MK-84 bombs that accurately hit targets at a military field near South Korea's eastern coast.

The country's air force says a MK-84 bomb has an explosive yield of a ton.