The Latest: Guatemala court negates UN official's expulsion

GUATEMALA CITY — The latest on the controversy in Guatemala over the president's attempt to expel the head of a U.N. anti-corruption commission (all times local):

5:10 p.m.

Guatemala's constitutional Court has ruled that President Jimmy Morales cannot expel the head of a U.N. anti-corruption commission.

The president issued his expulsion order for Ivan Velasquez early Sunday. That was two days after Velasquez and Guatemala's chief prosecutor announced they were seeking to lift Morales' immunity from prosecution in order to investigate alleged illegal campaign financing.

The country's highest court quickly suspended the expulsion order Sunday, and on Tuesday the court formally negated Morales' order declaring Velasquez persona non-grata.