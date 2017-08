The Latest: Heavy rain to worsen Texas, Louisiana flooding

HOUSTON — The Latest on Tropical Storm Harvey (all times local):

4:12 a.m.

The National Hurricane Center says heavy rain from Harvey is expected to worsen flooding in Southeast Texas and southwestern Louisiana.

The centre says in its 4 a.m. CDT advisory that flooded roadways continue to make travel difficult and advises people to take shelter.

The storm centre was marked 135 miles (217.25 kilometres ) south-southwest of Port Arthur, Texas, and was moving east at 3 mph (6 kmh) with sustained winds of up to 45 mph (75 kmh).

The storm was expected to make a slow turn to the northeast on Tuesday, placing the centre just off the middle and upper Texas Gulf coast through Tuesday night before moving inland. Harvey is expected to produce 10 to 20 additional inches or rain over the upper Texas coast and southwestern Louisiana through Thursday, with isolated storm totals maybe reaching 50 inches over the Houston-Galveston area and the upper Texas coast.

___

2:10 a.m.

Crews overwhelmed by thousands of rescue calls during one of the heaviest downpours in U.S. history have had little time to search for other potential victims. But officials acknowledge the grim reality that fatalities linked to Harvey could soar once the devastating floodwaters recede.

Even worse, officials now worry that the worst may be yet to come.

More than three days after the storm ravaged the Texas coastline as a Category 4 hurricane, authorities worry that the tropical storm now parked over the Gulf Coast will return and deliver a knock-out blow to a Houston region already ravaged by devastating downpours generating an amount of rain normally seen only once in more than 1,000 years.