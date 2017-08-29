The Latest: UN Security Council condemns NKorea missile test

The Latest on a U.N. Security Council emergency meeting on North Korea's launch of a ballistic missile over Japan (all times local):

8:15 p.m.

The U.N. Security Council says it 'strongly condemns' North Korea's launch of a ballistic missile over Japan and is reiterating demands for Pyongyang to halt its ballistic missile and nuclear weapons programs.

The U.N.'s most powerful body approved the statement after an emergency meeting Tuesday on the missile test, calling North Korea's actions "outrageous."

The test came less than a month after the council imposed its toughest-yet sanctions on North Korea.

The statement doesn't discuss any potential new sanctions but calls for strict implementation of existing ones. The council also says it's committed to a peaceful, diplomatic and political solution to the situation.

North Korea isn't on the 15-member council. Pyongyang announced Wednesday that leader Kim Jong Un called for more weapons tests targeting the Pacific Ocean.

___

5:45 p.m.

The U.N. Security Council is holding an emergency meeting to discuss how to respond to North Korea's launch of a ballistic missile over Japan. It comes less than a month after the council imposed its toughest-yet sanctions on Pyongyang.

Before the closed-door discussion Tuesday evening at U.N. headquarters, ambassadors from several countries said they aimed to weigh what next steps to take and emerge with a unified reaction.

Japanese Ambassador Koro Bessho says his country feels a need to put more pressure on North Korea but will discuss how to do it. U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley says that "something serious has to happen" but hasn't specified what.

British Ambassador Matthew Rycroft suggests that members need to look at strengthening sanctions against North Korea.