The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

Audible.com bestsellers for week ending August 25:

Fiction

1. Private by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro, narrated by Peter Hermann (Hachette Audio)

2. Y is for Yesterday by Sue Grafton, narrated by Judy Kaye (Random House Audio)

3. A Game of Thrones: A Song of Ice and Fire by George R. R. Martin, narrated by Roy Dotrice (Random House Audio)

4. The Sirens of Titan by Kurt Vonnegut, narrated by Jay Snyder (Audible Studios)

5. Before We Were Yours: A Novel by Lisa Wingate, narrated by Emily Rankin and Catherine Taber (Random House Audio)

6. Open Season: A Joe Pickett Novel by C. J. Box, narrated by David Chandler (Recorded Books)

7. The Secrets She Keeps: A Novel by Michael Robotham, narrated by Lucy Price-Lewis (Simon & Schuster Audio)

8. All These Worlds: Bobiverse by Dennis E. Taylor, narrated by Ray Porter (Audible Studios)

9. Ready Player One by Ernest Cline, narrated by Wil Wheaton (Random House Audio)

10. The Refugees by Viet Thanh Nguyen, narrated by author (Audible Studios)

Nonfiction

1. The Butterfly Effect with Jon Ronson (Audible Originals)

2. The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down: How to Be Calm and Mindful in a Fast-Paced World by Haemin Sunim, translated by Chi-Young Kim, narrated by Sean Pratt (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

3. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

4. 10% Happier: How I Tamed the Voice in My Head, Reduced Stress Without Losing My Edge, and Found a Self-Help That Actually Works by Dan Harris, narrated by author (HarperAudio)

5. Who's in Charge?: Free Will and the Science of the Brain by Michael S. Gazzaniga, narrated by Pete Larkin (Tantor Audio)

6. I Can't Make This Up: Life Lessons by Kevin Hart, narrated by author (Audible Studios)

7. The 5 Second Rule: Transform Your Life, Work, and Confidence with Everyday Courage by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Mel Robbins Productions Inc.)

8. Sell or Be Sold: How to Get Your Way in Business and in Life by Grant Cardone, narrated by author (Grant Cardone)

9. Al Franken, Giant of the Senate by Al Franken, narrated by author (Hachette Audio)

10. Why They Do It: Inside the Mind of the White-Collar Criminal by Eugene Soltes, narrated by author and Johnny Heller (HighBridge, a division of Recorded Books)