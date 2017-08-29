Train hits, kills pedestrian in Tennessee

NASHVILLE — A commuter train has hit and killed a pedestrian in Tennessee.

A statement from the Middle Tennessee Regional Transportation Authority says the Music City Star hit a person Tuesday during its regular morning commute service into downtown Nashville. The statement says the person was hit while walking on tracks over a bridge. The Nashville Fire Department recovered the body.

Nashville police, who are investigating, said in a tweet that an unidentified man was struck and killed about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in an apparent accident while walking along the railroad trestle that crosses Stones River.

Officials did not release the name of the person who was hit.