US senator asks Serbia to deny Russian staff official status

BELGRADE, Serbia — A United States senator has expressed hope that Serbia won't grant diplomatic status to the Russian staff of a controversial facility that some believe is a spy base but that Moscow insists is a disaster relief centre .

Wisconsin Republican Ron Johnson, who chairs the U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, said Tuesday that such a move by Serbia would not be in the Balkan country's interest and would send a "very bad signal."

Johnson spoke in Serbia's capital, Belgrade, after talks with Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic. Serbia is seeking European Union membership, but also has close ties with Russia.