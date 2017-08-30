Afghan official: 2 security guards killed in suicide attack

KABUL — An Afghan official says at least two security guards have been killed after two suicide bombers launched a co-ordinated attack on a lawmaker's house in eastern Nangarhar province.

Attahullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor, said both suicide bombers detonated suicide vests full of explosive outside of parliamentarian Zahir Qader's house in Jalalabad, the provincial capital, on Wednesday morning.

One guard was wounded in the attack, said Khogyani.