Alabama hospital placed on partial lockdown after chase

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — An Alabama hospital is on partial lockdown as police try to apprehend a possibly suicidal man who led police on a chase.

Brad Fisher, a spokesman for Tuscaloosa's DCH Regional Medical Center, said Wednesday evening that police are attempting to take a man into custody outside the hospital emergency room.

Fisher says there had been a pursuit and the man had fled into the parking lot and put a gun to his head. Fisher says the north end of the hospital was placed on lockdown.

Local media report that multiple police officers were at the scene.