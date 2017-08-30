AP News in Brief at 12:03 a.m. EDT

Crippled Houston watches dams, levees; forecast offers hope

HOUSTON (AP) — With its flood defences strained, the crippled city of Houston anxiously watched dams and levees Tuesday to see if they would hold until the rain stops, and meteorologists offered the first reason for hope — a forecast with less than an inch of rain and even a chance for sunshine.

The human toll continued to mount, both in deaths and in the ever-swelling number of scared people made homeless by the catastrophic storm that is now the heaviest tropical downpour in U.S. history.

The city's largest shelter was overflowing when the mayor announced plans to create space for thousands of extra people by opening two and possibly three more mega-shelters.

"We are not turning anyone away. But it does mean we need to expand our capabilities and our capacity," Mayor Sylvester Turner said. "Relief is coming."

The rescues went on. Federal and local agencies said they had lifted more than 13,000 people out of the floodwaters in the Houston area and surrounding cities and counties.

NKorea leader urges more missile launches targeting Pacific

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for more weapons launches targeting the Pacific Ocean to advance his country's ability to contain Guam, state media said Wednesday, a day after Pyongyang for the first time flew a ballistic missile designed to carry a nuclear payload over Japan.

Tuesday's aggressive missile launch — likely the longest ever from North Korea — over a close U.S. ally sends a clear message of defiance as Washington and Seoul conduct annual military drills. The Korean Central News Agency said the launch was a "muscle-flexing" countermeasure to the Ulchi Freedom Guardian joint exercises that conclude Thursday. Pyongyang views the drills as invasion rehearsals and often conducts weapons tests and escalates its rhetoric when they are held.

The KCNA report said the missile was an intermediate-range Hwasong-12, which the North first successfully tested in May and threatened to fire into waters near Guam earlier this month.

Kim expressed "great satisfaction" over the launch that he called a "meaningful prelude" to containing Guam and said North Korea would continue to watch the U.S. demeanour before it decides future actions, KCNA said. The U.S. territory is home to key U.S. military bases that North Korea finds threatening.

Kim also said it's "necessary to positively push forward the work for putting the strategic force on a modern basis by conducting more ballistic rocket launching drills with the Pacific as a target in the future."

Joel Osteen's Houston megachurch opens doors as shelter

HOUSTON (AP) — Joel Osteen opened his Houston megachurch to those seeking shelter from floodwaters Tuesday after social media critics slammed the televangelist for not offering to house people in need while Harvey swamps the city.

"Houstonians, Texans, are generous people, gracious people. We like to help others in need. That's what you're seeing here today people stepping up and you know and helping these people that have been displaced," Osteen said after opening his Lakewood Church to displaced Houstonians seeking shelter.

Among those who came to the 16,000-seat former arena that was the longtime home of the NBA's Houston Rockets was Jack Bullman. The 56-year-old Long Pine resident sat with a baby blue towel hanging around his neck, trying to dry off and get warm.

"Usually a hurricane comes by and you get hit with the surge and the rain, but here it's lingered so long there's no doubt that it will be catastrophic," Bullman said, adding that he had just rebuilt last year after another flood. "All that hard work, right down the tubes."

Bullman was evacuated from West Houston Medical Center, where his mother was in intensive care after having a stroke. With floodwaters coming, the hospital spent two hours finding a place for him to stay, then gave him a ride to the church.

Haunted by Katrina's memory, Louisiana now faces Harvey

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Twelve years to the day after Hurricane Katrina slammed into the Gulf Coast, another deadly storm forced the rescue of hundreds of people from floodwaters in southwestern Louisiana and prompted New Orleans to shut down its schools and other key institutions as a precaution.

Tropical Storm Harvey flooded neighbourhoods overnight with chest-deep water in the Lake Charles area, near the Texas line, although water abated in some places Tuesday as rain slackened.

In New Orleans, Mayor Mitch Landrieu urged residents to stay home Tuesday because of the threat of potential flooding. Many appeared to be heeding his call.

Meanwhile, Gov. John Bel Edwards said Louisiana is offering to shelter storm victims from Texas.

"We have offered to stand up shelters specifically for individuals who would be transported out of Texas, so that they could be housed in shelters in Louisiana, particularly in north Louisiana, in the Shreveport area," he said at a news conference in Baton Rouge. Edwards said he expects Texas officials to decide within 48 hours whether to accept the offer.

Waiting the worst with Harvey, the storm that won't go away

HOUSTON (AP) — Michael Bedner saw disasters come and go during his 33 years with the Houston Police Department. Harvey, however, just won't go away.

Bedner rides out every storm in his creekside community between Houston and Galveston Bay, and never gets more than a few feet of water on the edge of his property before the sun comes out again. With the water creeping up to his door Friday, he knew this time was different. A neighbour whisked him and his fiance to dry land on a jet ski.

Bedner is grateful to be safe, but "we have been trying to get back to the house every day, and we can't," he said Tuesday. "Not even the house, just our street. We just want to feel like we're home. But we can't.

"We're staying at the hotel, and everyone is just walking around like zombies. It's a helpless feeling."

The hunkering down part of a hurricane usually doesn't last this long. The wind calms, the clouds clear, the recovery begins.

Trump offers flag-waving optimism in visit to Harvey's path

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — With flag-waving optimism, President Donald Trump answered Harvey's wrath Tuesday by offering in-person assurances to those in the storm zone that his administration will work tirelessly to help the region recover from the massive flooding and storm-inflicted destruction.

"We are going to get you back and operating immediately," Trump told an impromptu crowd that gathered outside a Corpus Christi fire station about 30 miles from where the storm made landfall Friday.

For all of his eagerness to get the federal disaster response right, though, Trump missed clear opportunities to strike a sympathetic note for multitudes who are suffering. The president did not mention those who died in the storm or those forced from their homes by its floodwaters. And he basked in the attention of cheering supporters outside the fire station where officials briefed him on the recovery.

"What a crowd, what a turnout," Trump declared before waving a Texas flag from atop a step ladder positioned between two fire trucks. "This is historic. It's epic what happened, but you know what, it happened in Texas, and Texas can handle anything."

Trump is clearly determined to seize the moment and show a forceful response to Harvey, mindful of the political opportunities and risks that natural disasters pose for any president. Trump has been suffering from low approval ratings and self-created crises, and the White House is eager to show him as a forceful leader in a time of trouble.

Teen mass shooting suspect was searching for 'inner peace'

CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) — A pastor says the teenager suspected of killing two people and injuring four others in a public library had been searching for "inner peace" shortly before the shooting.

Pastor David Stevens says Nathaniel Jouett, 16, started attending Living Word Church of God three months ago and appeared to be turning his life around after having contemplated suicide several months earlier.

Jouett is now awaiting charges for Monday's deadly rampage. Authorities say their work has only begun as they talk to his family and friends and comb through social media posts looking for clues as to what may have prompted the violence.

Police Chief Douglas Ford says authorities plan to charge Jouett with two counts of first-degree murder, four counts of assault with intent to commit a violent felony, four counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and one count of child abuse.

'16 champ Kerber exits at rainy US Open; Federer edges teen

NEW YORK (AP) — The question was rather simple after Angelique Kerber became only the second defending U.S. Open champion in the professional era to lose in the first round.

The surprisingly lopsided 6-3, 6-1 loss to 45th-ranked Naomi Osaka of Japan under the closed roof in Arthur Ashe Stadium at a rainy Flushing Meadows on Tuesday was former No. 1 Kerber's latest in a long list of disappointing performances in 2017, so she was asked what she thinks went wrong this season.

She sighed, shrugged her shoulders and began to answer: "I don't know."

Moments later, her eyes darting around the room, she added, "This year is a completely different year."

Talk about an understatement. In 2016, Kerber broke through to the top of tennis in a spectacular way. A player with only one previous Grand Slam semifinal appearance reached the first three major title matches of her career, winning two of them: She stunned Serena Williams in the Australian Open final, lost to Williams in the Wimbledon final, and then beat Karolina Pliskova in the U.S. Open final to rise to the top of the WTA rankings for the first time.

Kevin Kwan: Americans will embrace 'Crazy Rich Asians' movie

HONG KONG (AP) — Kevin Kwan believes America will embrace the "Crazy Rich Asians" movie, which is based on his bestselling novel of the same name.

The Singaporean novelist was in Hong Kong recently to promote "Rich People Problems," the last book in his "Crazy Rich" trilogy.

His first book, "Crazy Rich Asians," released in 2013, is the story of an Asian-American girl, Rachel, accompanying her boyfriend, Nick, to Singapore for a wedding, only to learn about Nick's family wealth and power after stepping off the plane. The book provides a glimpse into the decadent and opulent lives of Asia's ultra-rich. Its popularity gave birth to a sequel, "China Rich Girlfriends."

It didn't take long for Hollywood to notice the success of Kwan's books and buy the rights to make "Crazy Rich Asians" into a film.