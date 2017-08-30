Authorities: Girl, 5, picked up dad's gun, shot self in head

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — An autopsy shows the shooting death of a 5-year-old Maine girl at her grandparents' home was accidental: The child had picked up her father's gun and shot herself in the head.

The state medical examiner's office released its results Wednesday on Elise Dorr, of Belfast, who died Monday.

Police said the .45- calibre handgun was owned by her father, Todd Dorr, and was in a backpack in a bedroom where the two were located.

Todd Dorr told police he went to adjust the television and heard the gunshot as he moved across the room. Police say the girl retrieved the gun from the backpack and was on the bed when the gun went off. The gun wasn't in a holster and there was no gunlock.