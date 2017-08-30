Bill Clinton speaking at Central High commemoration

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Former President Bill Clinton is returning to his home state of Arkansas to speak at an event marking the 60th anniversary of Little Rock Central High School's desegregation.

Organizers announced Wednesday that the 42nd president will deliver the keynote address at the Sept. 25 ceremony. The event will take place in the Roosevelt Thompson Auditorium at the school.

As Arkansas governor, Clinton hosted the nine black students at the Governor's Mansion in 1987 where they all gathered in Little Rock for the first time since the 1957-1958 school year.