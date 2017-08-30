Chicago police superintendent in kidney transplant surgery

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson was in surgery on Wednesday for a kidney transplant operation that was expected to last several hours.

Doctors were removing a kidney from Johnson's 25-year-old son and transplanting it into his father who has battled a potentially life-threatening kidney inflammation for decades.

Johnson over the last several days has seemed relaxed about the surgery. When he arrived at Rush University Medical Center early Wednesday he appeared calm and even joked with reporters about what might happen as a result of the operation.

"I just hope I don't get the urge to do the things that college kids do," Johnson said, smiling, alluding to his son, a graduate of Knox College.

Johnson expressed pride that his son had decided to donate one of his kidneys rather than have him remain on a waiting list for a kidney.

"It's a decision that he made on his own," Johnson said. "It's humbling. That's not an easy thing, I'm sure, to make that decision."

Johnson also talked about organ donation before he entered the hospital, saying he wanted to let people know they "can change somebody's life" by donating.