Court: no charge for deputy who shot man carrying air rifle
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — An appeals court has upheld the dismissal of a manslaughter charge against a Florida deputy who fatally shot a black man he said pointed an air rifle at him.
The 4th District Court of Appeal agreed Wednesday with a circuit judge who dismissed a manslaughter charge last year against Broward Sheriff's Deputy Peter Peraza under Florida's "Stand Your Ground" self-
Peraza was the first Florida law enforcement officer charged for an on-duty shooting in 30 years, and he faced 30 years in prison if convicted.
State prosecutors wanted to try the 39-year-old officer before a jury, but the appeals court disagreed.
The officer shot 33-year-old Jermaine McBean in 2013 after 911 callers reported seeing the man carrying a rifle down a busy street. Peraza is a white Hispanic.