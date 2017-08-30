Court: no charge for deputy who shot man carrying air rifle

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — An appeals court has upheld the dismissal of a manslaughter charge against a Florida deputy who fatally shot a black man he said pointed an air rifle at him.

The 4th District Court of Appeal agreed Wednesday with a circuit judge who dismissed a manslaughter charge last year against Broward Sheriff's Deputy Peter Peraza under Florida's "Stand Your Ground" self- defence law.

Peraza was the first Florida law enforcement officer charged for an on-duty shooting in 30 years, and he faced 30 years in prison if convicted.

State prosecutors wanted to try the 39-year-old officer before a jury, but the appeals court disagreed.