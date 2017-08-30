Court overturns $190K verdict won by acquitted officer
HARTFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut Supreme Court on Wednesday overturned a nearly $190,000 jury verdict in
Justices ruled 5-0 that the civil trial judge was wrong to bar the two women from testifying, and they ordered a new trial.
Officer Anthony Maio was arrested on
Maio denied the allegations, saying the two women made the accusations after he asked them to leave a restricted area of the bar. He was placed on paid leave pending the outcome of the criminal case.
After he was acquitted in 2009, Maio asked the city to reimburse him for his legal costs and other expenses. A state law says officers found not guilty of crimes allegedly committed on duty shall be reimbursed for costs related to the prosecution.
City officials refused, and Maio filed a lawsuit. A New Haven Superior Court jury found in Maio's
The city appealed the verdict, citing Judge Robin Wilson's decision to prohibit the women's testimony and other reasons.
City officials also argued the reimbursement law on acquitted officers does not apply to police when they work "extra duty" jobs, as Maio was at the nightclub. The Supreme Court rejected that argument.
Maio did not return a message seeking comment. His lawyer, Daniel Scholfield, said Maio was surprised by the Supreme Court's ruling.
Scholfield also noted the court did rule in Maio's
"If the city wants a new trial, we'll be ready for a new trial," Scholfield said.
Christopher Neary, the city's deputy corporation counsel, said city officials were pleased with the ruling. He said it's not clear yet whether there will be a new trial, because there will be new talks with Maio and his lawyers.