Dutch judge extends detention of suspect in concert threat

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — A Dutch judge on Wednesday extended by two weeks the detention of a suspect arrested last week for alleged involvement in a threat that forced the cancellation of a concert in Rotterdam by an American rock group.

Prosecutors said in a statement that the man is suspected of "involvement in terrorist crimes." They said investigations are continuing.

An investigative judge granted prosecutors' request to continue holding the 22-year-old suspect for a further 14 days, Rotterdam District Court said in a tweet.

The suspect, whose identity has not been released, was arrested Aug. 24 in the town of Zevenbergen, 45 kilometres (28 miles) south of Rotterdam, hours after the concert by Los Angeles band Allah-Las was called off. The cancellation followed a tip about a possible terror threat that was sent to Rotterdam police by authorities in Spain.

Police have not released details about the exact nature of the threat.

A Spanish man detained on the night of the concert while driving a van containing gas canisters near the venue was released the following day, after investigations uncovered no link to the threat.

