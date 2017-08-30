Dutch judge extends detention of suspect in concert threat
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — A Dutch judge on Wednesday extended by two weeks the detention of a suspect arrested last week for alleged involvement in a threat that forced the cancellation of a concert in Rotterdam by an American rock group.
Prosecutors said in a statement that the man is suspected of "involvement in terrorist crimes." They said investigations are continuing.
An investigative judge granted prosecutors' request to continue holding the 22-year-old suspect for a further 14 days, Rotterdam District Court said in a tweet.
The suspect, whose identity has not been released, was arrested Aug. 24 in the town of Zevenbergen, 45
Police have not released details about the exact nature of the threat.
A Spanish man detained on the night of the concert while driving a van containing gas canisters near the venue was released the following day, after investigations uncovered no link to the threat.