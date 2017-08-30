Ex-contractor in leak case wants FBI admission suppressed

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A former government contractor charged with leaking classified U.S. documents is asking a federal judge to rule that comments she made to FBI agents before her arrest can't be used as evidence.

Reality Winner is charged with copying a classified report and mailing it to an online media organization. The initial criminal complaint against the former Air Force linguist says she admitted to leaking the documents in a June interview with FBI agents serving a search warrant at her apartment in August, Georgia.

Winner's defence attorneys said in a court filing Tuesday those statements should be suppressed because agents never read Winner her Miranda rights.