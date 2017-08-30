Fentanyl drives another record year of Ohio overdose deaths
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio says a record 4,050 people died of drug overdoses in the state last year, driven in large part by the emergence of stronger drugs like the synthetic painkiller fentanyl.
The data released Wednesday mean on average, 11 Ohioans are dying each day by overdosing on pain pills, heroin, fentanyl or other drugs. Overdose deaths rose 33
Compounding the problem is the appearance of drugs like carfentanil, an opioid so powerful it's used to sedate elephants.
The state says heroin-related deaths are
The prescribing of painkillers also is falling. Officials say that's an important step to reducing overall addiction rates.