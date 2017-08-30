News / World

Field Museum in Chicago to become home to new dinosaur

FILE - In this May, 12, 2010 file photo, Bill Simpson, collections manager of fossil vertebrates at Chicago's Field Museum, reaches over to dust the Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton known as Sue on display at museum. The museum will soon be moving Sue to her own gallery as the museum's great hall becomes home to a touchable cast of the biggest dinosaur ever discovered, Patagotitan mayorum , a giant, long-necked herbivore from Argentina. It's part of a group of dinosaurs called titanosaurs. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

FILE - In this May, 12, 2010 file photo, Bill Simpson, collections manager of fossil vertebrates at Chicago's Field Museum, reaches over to dust the Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton known as Sue on display at museum. The museum will soon be moving Sue to her own gallery as the museum's great hall becomes home to a touchable cast of the biggest dinosaur ever discovered, Patagotitan mayorum , a giant, long-necked herbivore from Argentina. It's part of a group of dinosaurs called titanosaurs. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

Chicago's Field Museum will soon be home to a touchable cast of the biggest dinosaur ever discovered, and the museum's star attraction, a T. rex named Sue, will be moved to her own gallery.

The new dinosaur that was discovered in 2014 is a cast made from the fossil bones of Patagotitan mayorum (pat-uh-go-tie-tan my-or-um), a giant, long-necked herbivore from Argentina. It's part of a group of dinosaurs called titanosaurs.

The dinosaur will replace Sue in the museum's Stanley Field Hall. Visitors will be able to touch the cast and walk underneath it.

Sue will be dismantled in February and revamped with scientific updates before being placed in her new exhibit.

The new dinosaur and Sue are expected to be unveiled in 2018 in celebration of the museum's 125th anniversary.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular