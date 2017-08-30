Field Museum in Chicago to become home to new dinosaur

Chicago's Field Museum will soon be home to a touchable cast of the biggest dinosaur ever discovered, and the museum's star attraction, a T. rex named Sue, will be moved to her own gallery.

The new dinosaur that was discovered in 2014 is a cast made from the fossil bones of Patagotitan mayorum (pat-uh-go-tie-tan my-or-um), a giant, long-necked herbivore from Argentina. It's part of a group of dinosaurs called titanosaurs.

The dinosaur will replace Sue in the museum's Stanley Field Hall. Visitors will be able to touch the cast and walk underneath it.

Sue will be dismantled in February and revamped with scientific updates before being placed in her new exhibit.