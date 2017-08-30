Flooding kills 18 in war-torn Yemen

SANAA, Yemen — Yemeni security officials and witnesses say flooding in the war-battered city of Taiz has killed at least 18 people and that another 32 have gone missing.

They said Wednesday that the floodwaters were 3.5 metres (12 feet) deep in some places, the highest in decades, and had swept away dozens of vehicles. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief reporters.

Taiz has been the focus of heavy fighting between Shiite Houthi rebels and government forces, which are backed by a Saudi-led coalition.