Florida suburb may erase Confederate names from city streets

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — A Florida suburb is poised to remove the names of three Confederate generals from its streets.

The city commission in the Fort Lauderdale suburb of Hollywood is scheduled to vote Wednesday on whether to rename streets named after Confederate Gens. Robert E. Lee, Nathan Bedford Forrest and John Bell Hood. Forrest was a founder of the Ku Klux Klan after the Civil War.

The commission gave preliminary approval to the change by a 5-2 vote last month.

Change supporters say the city should not honour military officers who fought against the United States to preserve slavery.

Opponents say the three were honourable men who fought bravely and that removing their names would be erasing history.