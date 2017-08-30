Germany, France try to revive EU motor, reform work rules

PARIS — Germany's foreign minister is hailing French President Emmanuel Macron's push to rethink labour rules at home and across the EU, as their countries try to reinvigorate European unity.

Sigmar Gabriel attended a French Cabinet meeting Wednesday as part of co-operation between the two countries seen as central to the EU's success, especially as Britain prepares to leave the bloc.

Gabriel said he was "impressed" by Macron's controversial efforts to reform French labour laws and change Europe-wide rules on so-called posted workers, who cross EU borders to work. He said those reforms would boost Europe economically.

He also urged Europe to be more globally active, amid concerns that Brexit will weaken the EU internationally.