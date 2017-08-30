Germany, France try to revive EU motor, reform work rules
PARIS — Germany's foreign minister is hailing French President Emmanuel Macron's push to rethink
Sigmar Gabriel attended a French Cabinet meeting Wednesday as part of
Gabriel said he was "impressed" by Macron's controversial efforts to reform French
He also urged Europe to be more globally active, amid concerns that Brexit will weaken the EU internationally.
At his side, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said "the Franco-German engine is reignited."