Guam residents push to prevent US military's new fire range
HAGNATA, Guam — Guam residents who oppose the U.S. military's plan for a new live-fire range protested in front of the governor's office for more than two hours.
The military announced last week that Black Construction Corp. was awarded a $78 million contract to build a firing range on land the community has said is one of the last pristine places on Guam.
The Pacific Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2xMHpgi ) protesters showed out in full force on Tuesday to raise awareness against the range, with signs saying things such as "Not your target practice" and "Death by firing range."
The range is being built for incoming Marines. One of its surface danger zones is within proximity of Ritidian, which a local group is fighting to protect.