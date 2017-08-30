Guam residents push to prevent US military's new fire range

HAGNATA, Guam — Guam residents who oppose the U.S. military's plan for a new live-fire range protested in front of the governor's office for more than two hours.

The military announced last week that Black Construction Corp. was awarded a $78 million contract to build a firing range on land the community has said is one of the last pristine places on Guam.

The Pacific Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2xMHpgi ) protesters showed out in full force on Tuesday to raise awareness against the range, with signs saying things such as "Not your target practice" and "Death by firing range."