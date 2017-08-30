IMF says transport, food costs are up in Qatar after rift

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The International Monetary Fund says transportation and food costs in Qatar have "edged up" due to a diplomatic rift that led four Arab countries cut ties with the small Gulf state.

An IMF team visited the capital, Doha, this week, saying in a statement Wednesday that Qatar's government mitigated the immediate impact of trade disruptions, but that some costs have gone up as a result of delays caused by rerouting trade. Non-oil growth is projected to shrink by 1 per cent to 4.6 per cent this year.