IMF says transport, food costs are up in Qatar after rift
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The International Monetary Fund says transportation and food costs in Qatar have "edged up" due to a diplomatic rift that led four Arab countries cut ties with the small Gulf state.
An IMF team visited the capital, Doha, this week, saying in a statement Wednesday that Qatar's government mitigated the immediate impact of trade disruptions, but that some costs have gone up as a result of delays caused by rerouting trade. Non-oil growth is projected to shrink by 1
In June, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt cut diplomatic and transport links with Qatar. Saudi Arabia also sealed Qatar's only land border, a major conduit for imports. The IMF says the rift could weaken investor confidence in the Gulf.