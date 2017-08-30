Israel PM slams 'fake news' amid corruption allegations
JERUSALEM — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has lashed out at the "fake news industry" over media coverage of investigations into corruption allegations.
Addressing a rally of his Likud party supporters Wednesday, Netanyahu also criticized the weekly protests held outside the attorney general's home demanding he be indicted.
Netanyahu struck a similar tone at a rally earlier this month.
Police have questioned Netanyahu over allegations he received gifts from Hollywood and business figures. A separate probe is looking into secret talks with the publisher of a major Israeli newspaper in which Netanyahu allegedly requested positive coverage in exchange for reining in a free pro-Netanyahu daily.
Netanyahu denies any wrongdoing and says the allegations are part of a political witch hunt by hostile media.