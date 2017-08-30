Judge removed from case of 3 bikers in Waco shootings trial
WACO, Texas — A judge has been removed from presiding over the trial of three bikers accused of being involved in a deadly shootout outside a Waco restaurant.
Retired state Judge James Morgan recused state District Judge Ralph Strother on Wednesday from the cases after
Morgan acted after Strother refused the
McLennan County District Attorney Abel Reyna says the ruling won't affect the prosecution of the cases arising from the 2015 shootout outside the Twin Peaks restaurant in Waco that killed nine people, wounded 20 others and left more than 150 bikers facing criminal charges.
There was no immediate decision on who will preside.