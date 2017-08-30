Judge to hear Ohio killer's request to delay execution

DAYTON, Ohio — A judge plans to hear arguments from lawyers trying to delay the September execution of a condemned Ohio killer.

Attorneys for death row inmate Gary Otte (OH'-tay) argue the state hasn't shown it can ensure inmates are rendered deeply unconscious during lethal injection.

The attorneys say that puts the 45-year-old Otte at risk of suffering serious pain from two of the three drugs that Ohio uses.

Magistrate Judge Michael Merz has scheduled a Sept. 6 hearing in federal court in Dayton for arguments by Otte's lawyers for delaying his Sept. 13 execution.

The state is expected to oppose any delay.