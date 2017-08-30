Magnitude 5.2 earthquake hits southeast coast of Guam

INARAJAN VILLAGE, Guam — A magnitude 5.2 earthquake has struck the island of Guam.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the earthquake hit at 8 a.m. Wednesday in Guam. The epicenter was 51.7 miles (83.4 kilometres ) southeast of Inarajan Village, a community of about 2,300 people.

The earthquake had a depth of 6 miles (10 kilometres .)