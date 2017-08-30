Maine woman, 2 goats unhurt after crash on interstate
GUILFORD, Vt. — Vermont State Police say a Maine woman and two goats that were riding in her car were unhurt when she crashed after falling asleep while
Rescue crews were called to the one-vehicle crash at about 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Police say the northbound car driven by 70-year-old Anne Mayer, of Raymond, Maine, drifted into the median and hit the beginning of a guardrail. The car got stuck on the guardrail, and neither Mayer nor her goats were injured.
Police did not say why Mayer was