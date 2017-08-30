Man linked to Islamic State gets 45-month prison sentence
A
A
Share via Email
DETROIT — A Detroit-area man accused of being a vigorous supporter of the Islamic State group has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison for a weapons crime.
It's a significant break for 30-year-old Sebastian Gregerson. Prosecutors had asked for a five-year sentence Wednesday, repeatedly emphasizing his support for IS, a violent Islamic militant group, in writings and secretly recorded conversations.
But federal Judge Arthur Tarnow says there's no evidence that Gregerson committed any dangerous acts.
The FBI used an undercover operative to get close to Gregerson. He pleaded guilty in March to possessing unregistered destructive devices.
Federal prosecutor Cathleen Corken says the FBI arrested Gregerson before he could commit an act of terrorism. But
Most Popular
-
Driving while masturbating results in charges against man: Halifax police
-
Dorms gone dry: Dalhousie brings in new booze rules for frosh week
-
Mulroney denounced racism in the '80s. Why can't Andrew Scheer right now?: Mochama
-
Father charged after his crying toddler left alone in hot car: Halifax police