Man who inspired ice bucket challenge honoured by prep school

DANVERS, Mass. — The man who inspired the ice bucket challenge has been honoured by the Roman Catholic prep school he attended in Massachusetts.

St. Johns Prep on Wednesday announced Pete Frates (FRAY'-tees) as its 2018 Distinguished Alumnus.

The headmaster also announced the dedication of the school's baseball diamond in Frates' name and the retirement of his No. 3 jersey in football, hockey and baseball.

Frates called it a "tremendous honour ."

He graduated from the all-boys school in Danvers in 2003.

Frates inspired the ice bucket challenge that has raised more than $220 million for Lou Gehrig's disease research since 2014.