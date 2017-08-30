More than 1.7 million Muslims gather for start of hajj

MECCA, Saudi Arabia — More than 1.7 million people from around the world have gathered in Mecca for the start of the annual hajj, a pilgrimage required of all Muslims once in a lifetime.

At the start of hajj Wednesday, pilgrims began circling the cube-shaped Kaaba in Mecca and carrying out rites believed to trace the footsteps of the prophets Ibrahim and Ismail — Abraham and Ishmael in the Bible.