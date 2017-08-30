Oklahoma City approves completing American Indian Museum

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Council has unanimously approved to move forward with completing the construction of the American Indian Cultural Center and Museum.

The Oklahoman reports that Tuesday's vote supports agreements to complete the project with the Chickasaw Nation.

The museum, which began as a state project, spent about $90 million from 2006 until 2012.

Blake Wade is the director of the Native American Cultural and Educational Authority. He says the museum has received $20 million in donations so far.

The city will be giving $9 million and the Legislature authorized the state to borrow $25 million.

The Chickasaw Nation has committed to providing additional funds if the project exceeds $65 million.

It's expected to open by April 1, 2021 and will feature the state's nearly 40 federally recognized tribes.

