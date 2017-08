Pakistanis reject Trump remarks on harbouring militants

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan's lower house of parliament has passed a resolution denouncing U.S. President Donald Trump's claim that the country harbours militants battling U.S. forces in neighbouring Afghanistan.

The resolution adopted Wednesday refers to remarks made in Trump's speech earlier this month announcing a new strategy for the war in Afghanistan. Hundreds of people have rallied against the remarks, saying they ignore Pakistan's sacrifices in its war on terror.

U.S. officials have long said that Pakistan turns a blind eye to militants operating along the porous Afghan border.