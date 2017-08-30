News / World

Penn State frat death preliminary hearing set to continue

FILE ‚Äì In this Jan. 2, 2016, file photo, Penn State athletic trainer Tim Bream, right, and head coach James Franklin, left, check on injured quarterback Christian Hackenberg prior to his leaving the game in the first half of the TaxSlayer Bowl NCAA college football game against Georgia in Jacksonville, Fla. Bream could testify as a preliminary hearing resumes for members of a fraternity facing criminal charges over the death of a pledge. A district judge in Pennsylvania plans Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, to take up a defense request to hold Bream in contempt. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser, File)

FILE ‚Äì In this Jan. 2, 2016, file photo, Penn State athletic trainer Tim Bream, right, and head coach James Franklin, left, check on injured quarterback Christian Hackenberg prior to his leaving the game in the first half of the TaxSlayer Bowl NCAA college football game against Georgia in Jacksonville, Fla. Bream could testify as a preliminary hearing resumes for members of a fraternity facing criminal charges over the death of a pledge. A district judge in Pennsylvania plans Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, to take up a defense request to hold Bream in contempt. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser, File)

BELLEFONTE, Pa. — The head trainer for Penn State's football team could testify as a preliminary hearing resumes for members of a fraternity facing criminal charges over the death of a pledge.

A district judge in Pennsylvania plans Wednesday to take up a defence request to hold trainer Tim Bream in contempt.

Bream was in the Beta Theta Pi house the night in February that 19-year-old pledge Tim Piazza consumed a dangerous amount of alcohol and fell repeatedly.

Eighteen fraternity members and the fraternity itself face a range of charges, from involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault for some, to alcohol violations and hazing offences for others.

The 19-year-old sophomore from Lebanon, New Jersey, suffered severe head and abdominal injuries. Help wasn't summoned until the next morning, and he later died at a hospital.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular