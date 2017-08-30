Police chief fired over fatal citizens academy exercise
A
A
Share via Email
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — A Florida police chief has been fired just more than a year after one of his officers accidentally shot and killed a woman during a citizens academy exercise.
Punta Gorda City Manager Howard Kunik announced Tom Lewis' termination on the city's
Authorities say former Officer Lee Coel mistakenly shot and killed 73-year-old Mary Knowlton during a role-playing scenario last August. Lewis, as Coel's boss, had been charged with
Coel has been charged with manslaughter, though no trial date has been set.
Most Popular
-
Driving while masturbating results in charges against man: Halifax police
-
Dorms gone dry: Dalhousie brings in new booze rules for frosh week
-
Mulroney denounced racism in the '80s. Why can't Andrew Scheer right now?: Mochama
-
Father charged after his crying toddler left alone in hot car: Halifax police