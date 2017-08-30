Police eye link between ranting videos and murder suspect

BROCKPORT, N.Y. — Police say they're looking into a link between bizarre, ranting YouTube videos and Facebook postings and a woman charged with killing a random victim in western New York.

Thirty-one-year-old Holly Colino has been charged with shooting 33-year-old Megan Dix in the head Friday as Dix sat in her pickup truck on a lunch break in Brockport. Colino was taken into custody in nearby Henrietta on Monday after police responded to a report of a woman with a gun.

Colino's cousin Todd Colino tells the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle (http://on.rocne.ws/2xz2MlJ) he had found angry graffiti from her in Phoenix, Arizona, and believed her mental illness was worsening.

Police say Colino was from the Rochester area but had been living in Arizona recently.