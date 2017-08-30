News / World

Police: Stun gun didn't stop man smashing courthouse doors

The baseball bat allegedly used by Ricky Ard, 55, of Evansville to first break windows at the Winfield K. Denton Federal Building and later attack law enforcement is numbered with a 12 for evidence late Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. Ard was shot by law enforcement personnel as he attacked. A Taser was used earlier, but it was ineffective according to witnesses. (Denny Simmons/Evansville Courier & Press via AP)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Police in Indiana say an officer tried using a stun gun on a man who was smashing the windows of a federal courthouse before they fatally shot him.

Evansville police say the stun gun was "ineffective" against 55-year-old Ricky Ard, who injured a federal security officer with flying glass when he smashed front door windows with a baseball bat.

The Evansville Courier & Press reports officers told the black man to put down the bat, and that a witness, Anthony Wolfe said Ard was chasing after an officer before he was shot. Both a city police officer and a federal security officer fired their weapons.

Ard was pronounced dead Tuesday outside the courthouse. Police say he had been escorted out of that building Monday after expressing "concerns about the government."

